TBT: Corpus Christi's first fire company formed in 1871

Corpus Christi’s first firefighting operation began as a volunteer service.

On Aug. 1, 1871, William Roger’s new home at the corner of Chaparral and Coopers Alley caught on fire. People awoke to the sound of the alarm and formed a bucket brigade, but the heat was too intense, and the brigade couldn’t get close enough. The home burned down.

Rogers rebuilt his home, and started advocating for a volunteer fire company for the growing town. Two months later, the Great Chicago Fire decimated that city − a stark warning to towns across the country. A group began raising funds ($681) and purchased a fire engine from New Orleans.

On the day the new engine arrived, Nov. 28, 1871, a meeting was called to select officers for the new fire company, Pioneer Fire Company No. 1. Felix Noessel was elected captain, and about 50 people became members of the organization, including Roger.

Market Hall was under construction on Market Square, with the owners intending the top floor to be used rent-free by local government and the lower floor a market space for lease by vendors. The Pioneer Fire Company moved into the new space.

The company celebrated its first anniversary the following year with a parade and ball. The Nueces Valley newspaper wrote, “the handsome and striking uniform of the members, the gorgeously wreathed engine, and the stalwart figures of the men and evident through discipline in the ranks, all contributed to the fine and creditable appearance of the parade. Commendation of our fire department organization could be heard from nearly everyone who witnessed the display.”

LEFT: Pioneer Company No. 1 gathers for a group photo sometime around 1900 in Corpus Christi. From the Corpus Christi Public Libraries Special Collections and Archives. RIGHT: An article in the July 15, 1892, Corpus Christi Weekly Caller details the city's worst fire up to that time.

The group fought their first fire on Jan. 13, 1873. The Colored Baptist Church located on the bluff caught fire. Though the new hand-pumped fire engine could siphon water and shoot a stream of water 60 feet, the fire revealed the need for a hook and ladder brigade to reach multi-story buildings. The Lone Star Hook and Ladder Company was formed.

The two companies joined forces in 1874. As the city grew, more companies were added to cover the different areas of the city: the Protection Hose Company No. 2, Security Hose Company No. 3, and Shamrock Hose Company No. 4. They were located on the Beach section downtown, Irishtown (north of the courthouse), and on the bluff.

Corpus Christi had no water lines at this time, and relied on a number of cisterns and fire wells, as well as bay water, to fight fires. The fire department dealt with the city’s worst fire close to midnight on July 14, 1892.

The fire began in the cottage of Mrs. M. Ley in the 200 block of Chaparral. Officials theorized an incendiary of some kind started the fire, as Mrs. Ley was sleeping next door at her son-in-law’s home, and had no fires or lamps in her cottage.

The fire spread to the other residences in the block before the fire truck could arrive, and jumped across the block to the Royall Givens store. The fire slowed as it hit the store built of concrete and covered in tin, but the hose burst, and the fire continued to spread as the firefighters made repairs. The flames headed for the Louis De Planque photography studio, so several small frame houses between the store and the studio were quickly torn down to prevent the spread and the fire was finally brought under control.

“This fire should now show the people of Corpus Christi the necessity of a system of water works,” wrote the editor in the July 15 Weekly Caller. “For had there been a fire plug on the corner near where the fire started, all except the Ley cottage could have been saved, for the fire burned slowly at first and had a stream of water been playing on it fifteen minutes after the fire bell sounded, the fire could have been put out. The fire engine had to go to the bay for water, and this necessarily delayed matters and gave the fire time to get a good headway before a stream of water could be brought to play on it.”

Less than a year later, the city had a water system. On May 23, 1893, the city started up the pump house that brought water 17 miles to a standpipe. “And the water rushes out with tremendous force – the city safe against fire,” trumpeted the Weekly Caller’s headline.

Allison Ehrlich writes about things to do in South Texas and has a weekly Throwback Thursday column on local history.

