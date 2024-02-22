TBT: Original wooden KidsPlace playground at Corpus Christi's Cole Park debuted in 1991

Corpus Christi’s Cole Park is scheduled to receive a new playground by the summer. But many people hold fond memories of the original KidsPlace wooden play structure that provided two decades of fun.

While Cole Park had playground equipment throughout its years, the Junior League of Corpus Christi approached the Corpus Christi City Council in November 1990 about a more ambitious project and to honor the Junior League’s 50th anniversary. The organization, a women’s group committed to volunteerism and improving communities, wanted to create a miniature city by the bay complete with castle turrets, bridges, slides and monkey bars. In March of 1991 they debuted the preliminary design.

The playscape was created by the Robert Leathers firm from Ithaca, New York, a company that specializes in community playgrounds using donated and recycled materials and built by community members. Robert Leathers designed playgrounds for his children’s school in the 1970s when the cost of commercial playground equipment was prohibitive. The idea turned into a business and by the 1990s the Leathers company had helped install more than 600 playgrounds around the country using recycled materials and donated lumber. The company even created a playscape for pandas Ling-Ling and Hsing-Hsing at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

The Junior League began garnering community support to get the $110,000 structure built. Schools put out large jars for kids to contribute for a Pennies-for-the-Playground fundraiser. Organizations and individuals pledged or donated a cumulative $60,000-70,000. The group also had a 30-page list of donated materials needed which included items like 90 non-steel-belted tires, 283 drill bits, 2,134 screws and bolts and 105 round saw blades.

TOP: Families gather for an Ultimate Play Day at KidsPlace in Cole Park on March 26, 2011. The wooden structure would be demolished shortly after and replaced with an upgraded playground. BOTTOM: Volunteers work on construction of KidsPlace at Cole Park in November 1991. More than 3,000 volunteers built the wooden 18,000 square-foot playground over the course of five days.

Construction began on Nov. 13, 1991, with 600 volunteers showing up to work the first of the 4-hour shifts. Over five days, about 3,000 volunteers put together the 18,000 square-foot playground, which was christened KidsPlace. The leaders of the project were thrilled with the number of volunteers, especially when they initially worried if they would have enough community involvement to accomplish everything.

“It started two years ago, and at that time, everybody kind of wondered about the involvement,” city parks director Malcom Matthews told the Caller-Times at the opening. “It’s just been unreal. This has been a major undertaking and the number of people who volunteered their time and talent – it’s just hard to understand.”

The playground remained a huge draw for families at the bayside park for year, despite issues with graffiti and even vermin through the years. In the summer of 2000, parkgoers encountered large rats who were feasting on all the food left at the park and living in the mulch. The city removed the wood mulch and replaced it with rubber mats, banned food from the playground, and installed lidded trash cans to help control the rodent population.

But all playgrounds have a lifespan, and after 20 years it was time for the wooden KidsPlace to come down. Kids had one last romp on March 26, 2011, before the city tore down the wooden castles and installed an upgraded and ADA-accessible playscape. Now thanks to voters for Bond 2022, the playground is getting an upgrade to a brand new play-for-all, multigenerational playground, scheduled to open by the end of May.

