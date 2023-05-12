TC Clements named Monroe County Business Alliance vice president of economic development

TC Clements

The Monroe County Business Alliance board of directors announced Wednesday the hiring of TC Clements to the position of vice president of economic development with the eventual appointment to the role of CEO of the Alliance.

The executive committee of the Alliance reviewed several candidates earlier this year and chose Clements as the person to lead it.

“TC is the right person for the job,” stated board chairman Stephen McNew in a written statement. “He has considerable business/finance acumen, and is a public servant, serving at both the local and state level.”

Clements brings a wealth of experience to the position. He is a retired police officer, has overseen a manufacturing operation, launched several successful entrepreneurial startups, and served a term in the Michigan House of Representatives. Currently, TC and his wife, Jamie, own and operate Cruise Planners, a local travel agency.

Clements has a Bachelor of Science degree in public administration from Flagler College and an Associate of Arts degree with honors from Polk Community College.

“I could not be more excited to welcome TC to the Business Alliance Team,” Tim Lake, current CEO of the organization, said in a written statement. “Having worked with TC on various committees I know his commitment to the community and his willingness to pitch in to make Monroe County a better place for all.”

“I am incredibly honored to continue the work that has been done to date. As a small business owner, father, husband and former legislator it is really important to me that we continue to strive forward in Monroe County leaving opportunities for our children,” Clements said in writing. “Monroe County is an amazing place to live and work, and I look forward to working with this team to attract and retain the finest in both business and the workforce.”

Clements’ employment with the Alliance will commence July 10.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: TC Clements named vice president at Monroe County Business Alliance