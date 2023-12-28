TC early childhood grad gets diploma with early child

Dec. 28—TRAVERSE CITY — When Grace Szymchack envisioned her graduation day, she didn't expect to be walking across that stage and accepting her diploma with a special guest by her side.

She sure didn't expect that little guest to be tucked inside her gown.

On Dec. 6, 24-year-old Szymchack gave birth to her second child, Annabelle. She had planned to have a C-section on Dec. 18, but little Annabelle decided on the earlier date.

Szymchack and her husband, Caleb, who works for Munson Healthcare, were happy with the surprise, though they weren't sure she would still be able to make it to the commencement ceremony in Big Rapids. She earned her bachelor's degree from Ferris State Student Success Hub at the University Center in Traverse City.

But, when Ferris State University graduated 400 students during its commencement ceremony, Szymchack decided there was no better way to accept her diploma than to have her 10-day-old baby with her.

"I decided the day before graduation that I wanted her right there with me," she said.

So, on Dec. 15, Szymchack received her early childhood education degree, magna cum laude, with her husband and family in attendance.

"My classmates thought it was pretty cool, though many didn't even realize I had a baby in my robe until they were much closer," she said with a chuckle.

Szymchack, who was born in Traverse City and graduated from Forest Area Community Schools, said she chose a career in education while she was in high school. "I had made the decision to go into teaching — but my parents tell me all the time that teaching is something I've always wanted to do, even as a young child."

After high school, Szymchack completed her associate's degree at Northwest Michigan College, where she took as many as 17 credits a semester to finish quickly while also working in Great Start Readiness Program.

Szymchack said her educational accomplishments wouldn't have been possible without the support of her husband, who works for Munson Healthcare. The pair welcomed their first-born, Isabelle, last April.

Other mothers facing the same challenges can achieve their goals if they have persistence, she said. "I would tell them that they can do it, and to keep pressing forward. I definitely would not have been able to do any of this without the support of my husband and family."

Szymchack said she wants to grow in her position at Munson Healthcare, where she works full-time in the Strong Beginnings Program, a preschool for 3-year-olds. "I really enjoy working with kids there. Every day is something new. Nothing is ever the same with them," she said, laughing.

Brigid Wilson, manager of Munson Healthcare's Child Development Program, said the team is lucky to have Szymchack and they're excited to watch her continue to grow professionally.

"When she first started with us four years ago, she wasn't married and didn't have any kids," Wilson said. "To see her growth has been a blessing. She's been a leader on the team — and she's so humble as well."

Szymchack said she wants to attend graduate school, although she prefers to wait.

"I would like to see my girls grow up a little first," she said.