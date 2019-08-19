Is TC Energy Corporation's (TSE:TRP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to TC Energy Corporation's (TSE:TRP), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. TC Energy has a P/E ratio of 14.21, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying CA$14.21 for every CA$1 in prior year profit.

Check out our latest analysis for TC Energy

How Do You Calculate TC Energy's P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for TC Energy:

P/E of 14.21 = CA$64.23 ÷ CA$4.52 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each CA$1 of company earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does TC Energy's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. As you can see below, TC Energy has a higher P/E than the average company (7.9) in the oil and gas industry.

TSX:TRP Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 19th 2019 More

That means that the market expects TC Energy will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Notably, TC Energy grew EPS by a whopping 34% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 13% per year over the last five years. I'd therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

TC Energy's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals 82% of TC Energy's market cap. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Verdict On TC Energy's P/E Ratio

TC Energy trades on a P/E ratio of 14.2, which is fairly close to the CA market average of 13.8. While it does have meaningful debt levels, it has also produced strong earnings growth recently. The P/E suggests that the market is not convinced EPS will continue to improve strongly.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.