TC Energy Pipe to LNG Site Sees Costs Soar to $10.9 Billion

Derek Decloet
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The price tag for TC Energy Corp.’s Coastal GasLink project has jumped to C$14.5 billion ($10.9 billion) — more than double the original estimate — as labor woes plague a pipeline that will supply Canada’s first major liquefied natural gas export plant.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The cost may rise an additional C$1.2 billion beyond that estimate if more delays extend construction into 2024, the Canadian pipeline operator said Wednesday. The company indicated it might increase the size of a planned C$5 billion asset-sale program to help pay for added costs, based on “strong market interest.”

TC Energy dropped as much as 5% in Toronto, the biggest intraday decline since November. The shares are down 14% in the past 12 months, the second-worst performance in the 39-company S&P/TSX Energy Index.

The company said in November that Coastal GasLink’s costs would be much higher than anticipated, but it didn’t provide a number at the time.

The new cost estimate is slightly higher than expected, and TC Energy’s warning of another possible increase “will be an overhang for the stock,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Robert Kwan said in a note.

The pipeline, which will feed the Shell Plc-led LNG Canada plant on the British Columbia coast, has been delayed by a series of challenges including Covid-19, skilled-worker shortages and protests by environmentalists. Right now, the project is 83% complete and the company is targeting “mechanical completion” by the end of this year, TC Energy said.

“We are disappointed with the increase in the Coastal GasLink Project costs,” Chief Executive Officer Francois Poirier said in a statement. “We continue to be laser-focused on safely completing this critical piece of energy infrastructure at the lowest possible cost.”

Calgary-based TC Energy will take a impairment charge on its Coastal GasLink investment when it reports fourth-quarter results.

(Updates with shares in third paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Can I Take Out Life Insurance on Anyone?

    You can't buy a life insurance policy for just anyone. Before an insurance company approves your request to take out life insurance on anyone other than yourself, you must obtain the consent of the proposed insured. You also have to … Continue reading → The post Can You Take Out Life Insurance on Anyone? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Peloton forecasts third-quarter revenue above expectations; cash burn slows

    (Reuters) -Peloton Interactive Inc on Wednesday forecast current-quarter revenue above expectations, in an early sign that its efforts to boost sales, including by selling on third-party platforms, were beginning to yield fruit. Shares of the fitness equipment maker were up 4% before the bell after it also reported a slowing cash burn on a string of cost-cutting measures. Peloton was all the rage among fitness enthusiasts during COVID-19 lockdowns, with the company hitting hit a peak market value of nearly $50 billion in early 2021.

  • Intel cutting pay as sales suffer, cost pressures mount

    Reductions reportedly include a 25% cut to CEO Pat Gelsinger’s base pay and a 5% trim for midlevel employees.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Set You Up for the Next 5 Years

    Now that the downturn has exposed some stocks that may have lacked the fundamentals to justify their lofty valuations, you can focus on the blue-chip growth stocks that got tossed out with the kitchen sink. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) doesn't scream growth stock at first glance, but some good things are bubbling under the surface at the House of Mouse. The company has leaned on its iconic intellectual property, including brands like Pixar, Marvel, and countless classics, to build a streaming business that has exploded in growth since launching in 2019.

  • Fed Meeting Preview: Powell May Dent, But Won't Break The S&P 500 Rally

    The Fed meeting presents a hurdle for the S&P 500 since chair Jerome Powell is likely to push back against expectations that there's just one more rate hike to go.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Thermo Fisher (TMO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.05% and 10.55%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Thermo Fisher Pops On Its Bullish Outlook As Boston Scientific Gains On Its In-Line Report

    Thermo Fisher easily beat quarterly projections, while Boston Scientific was in line. TMO stock popped Wednesday while BSX stock also rose.

  • Ford Earnings Due As Automaker Pursues Model-T Strategy For EV Sales

    With Ford earnings are due Thursday, the automaker updates its Mach-E pricing and production strategy.

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally are positioned at the risky end of the

  • 'Big Short' legend Michael Burry issues a grave warning to investors with a one-word tweet: 'Sell.'

    Burry made the grim pronouncement days after comparing the S&P 500's latest rebound to its short-lived rally during the dot-com crash.

  • Why I Continue Buying These Top Dividend Stocks Like There's No Tomorrow

    A core part of my strategy is investing in companies that pay attractive, growing dividends. Two of my highest-conviction investment ideas right now are Blackstone (NYSE: BX) and Prologis (NYSE: PLD). With shares of these top dividend stocks down sharply over the past year, I'm buying them like there's no tomorrow so I can grow my positions before their shares rebound.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Generate More Passive Income Than a 10-Year Treasury Note

    A risk-free interest rate is appealing, but these stocks provide even more passive income and potential upside.

  • Forget ChatGPT — an AI-driven investment fund powered by IBM's Watson supercomputer is quietly beating the market by nearly 100%

    The $102 million AI Powered Equity ETF is up 11% so far this year, while the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index is up 5.67%.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation made the headlines through most of last year, for all the worst reasons: it ran far too high, peaked above 9% in June, and the inflationary pressures pushed down hard on stock markets. The Fed jacked interest rates up their highest level in over a decade, risking recession to fight the rise in prices. Today, inflation is still in the headlines, although the tone has shifted. The annualized rate is trending downward; the December number came in at 6.5% year-over-year. While this is good

  • 10 Most Undervalued Utility Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 most undervalued utility stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Utility Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Investors flocked to utility stocks in 2022 in search of some semblance of safety. Utility […]

  • Adani Faces Deadline as Fraud Allegations Spook Investors

    Indian conglomerate has suffered market losses of $68 billion following a critical report by a U.S. short seller.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The iconic money manager with a penchant for aggressive growth aims to close out January with a bang.

  • Billionaire Gautam Adani Calls on India for Help to Save His Empire

    Adani and his companies are facing accusations of fraud from a New York short-seller, threatening the group's shares and his fortune.

  • My Top Beaten-Down EV Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    All electric vehicle stocks have fallen rather hard over the past year, and even Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) didn't make it out of 2022 unscathed. The EV leader's share price is down a shocking 47% over the past 12 months, and with a potential recession looming some are wondering whether Tesla's journey involves more potholes ahead.

  • Down More Than 70%, This Stock Could Soar After Ethereum's Next Upgrade

    Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) developers are planning another upgrade, set to be released sometime this March. Building off its previous upgrade, known as The Merge, this next one is being referred to as Shanghai and will allow users to withdraw staked Ethereum that was previously locked up on the blockchain. There is some uncertainty what the Shanghai update might do to Ethereum's price in the short term, but over a longer time frame, it is considered a much-needed change for the crypto to finally reap some benefits that come with its move to proof-of-stake.