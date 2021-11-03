TC man arrested after accused of making threats

Nov. 3—TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City man is in jail after police say he made threats against downtown Traverse City, officials said.

Facebook alerted the Michigan State Police operations center in Lansing late Monday after a video was posted of the 24-year-old man making threats, according to a report from the MSP.

The man was identified as he was known to police and had previously exhibited anti-police behavior, the report stated.

The man's Gladewood Lane home was searched Tuesday morning. He surrendered and was arrested after a brief standoff with the MSP Emergency Support Team, the report stated.

A loaded AR-15 rifle and a tactical vest with rifle trauma plates were found in the home.

The 24-year-old is facing charges of false report or threat of terrorism, according to the release. His name is being withheld as he has not yet been arraigned on the charges.

Deputies from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office and Traverse City Police Department officers assisted with the arrest, the report stated.