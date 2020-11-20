TC PipeLines (TCP) Stock Up 4.6% Following Q3 Earnings Beat

Zacks Equity Research
·3 min read

Shares of TC PipeLines TCP have gained 4.6% ever since third-quarter 2020 results were reported on Nov 10. Investors are pleased about the firm’s better-than-expected earnings as well as revenues.

TC PipeLines delivered earnings of 90 cents a unit, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents and also increasing 18.4% from the year-ago quarter’s 76 cents, attributable to higher revenues of PNGTS on the back of its extension projects, and lower operating and maintenance expenses.

Also, quarterly transmission revenues of $99 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $91 million and also improved from $93 million in third-quarter 2019.

Distribution & Cash Flow        

TC PipeLines announced third-quarter cash distribution of 65 cents per unit, in line with the year-ago figure. Notably, this marks the 86th quarterly distribution by the partnership.

The firm's distributable cash flow (DCF) decreased to $36 million in the quarter under review from $78 million in the year-ago period due to weak adjusted EBITDA and higher normal-course maintenance capital expenditures at GTN Xpress. Moreover, the coverage ratio for the third quarter came in at 0.8X. A coverage ratio lower than 1 implies that the partnership is not generating enough cash in any given period (in this case, third quarter) to cover its distribution.

In the reported quarter, TC PipeLines distributed $47 million in cash, same as the year-ago level.

TC PipeLines, LP Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

TC PipeLines, LP Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
TC PipeLines, LP Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

TC PipeLines, LP price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | TC PipeLines, LP Quote

Pipeline Systems' Performance

Great Lakes:  Earnings of $10 million generated from equity investment increased 25% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $8 million.

Northern Border Pipeline: Equity earnings totaled $22 million, up 46.6% from the prior-year level of $15 million.

Iroquois: Equity earnings amounted to $7 million, down 12.5% from the prior-year figure.

Expenses

Operation and maintenance expenses were $16 million in the quarter, lower than the year-ago number of $18 million. General/administrative expenses summed $1 million, lower than the year-ago number of $2 million. Property taxes increased to $7 million from $6 million a year ago. Depreciation costs came in at $29 million, higher than the year-ago level of $19 million. Financial and other charges fell to $17 million from $20 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, TC PipeLines’ cash and cash equivalents were worth $253 million. The partnership had a long-term debt of $1.76 billion, representing total debt to total capital of 68.7%.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

TC Pipelines currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked players in the energy space are Oasis Petroleum Inc OASPQ, Antero Resources Corporation AR and Matador Resources Company MTDR, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
TC PipeLines, LP (TCP) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Matador Resources Company (MTDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Antero Resources Corporation (AR) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OASPQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

Latest Stories

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

  • Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

    Members of a Michigan militia group had more planned than just kidnapping the state's governor.Last month, the FBI discovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and try her for "treason," arresting 14 militia members allegedly involved in the effort. But beyond that task, court filings also reveal the men planned to publicly execute other public officials, or if all else failed, burn down the state house entirely, ABC7 Chicago reports.While just 14 men have been arrested in the plot so far, they had a "Plan B" that "involved a takeover of the Michigan capitol building by 200 combatants who would stage a week-long series of televised executions of public officials," ABC7 reports. Plan C involved burning down the statehouse with its legislators locked inside, "leaving no survivors," ABC7 continues. These plots all unfolded as Whitmer and Michigan's government implemented lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19.The conspirators also allegedly planned to kidnap Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), the FBI reported last month. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters this week he gets threats daily. Still, some of the men arrested have gotten bond reductions and are now free.Michigan militia members and other opponents of COVID-19 lockdowns have repeatedly protested in front of the Michigan statehouse — and in one case stormed into it, with many protesters carrying guns.More stories from theweek.com America is buckling 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial U.S. executes 8th inmate this year, after Justice Barrett, other Supreme Court conservatives lift stay

  • Plan to raise China's retirement age sparks anger

    A decision by the Communist Party of China to raise the retirement age under a long-term economic and development plan has sparked anger on social media in fast-greying China. In 2018, nearly 250 million of China's 1.4 billion people were aged 60 or over. "Delaying retirement means we have to postpone our pension," one user on the Weibo platform wrote on Friday.

  • Rudy Giuliani suggests cutting heads of Democrats in Fox interview after disastrous press conference

    The former mayor made more headlines for his leaking hair dye and My Cousin Vinny impression than his evidence of election impropriety

  • An anonymous group of top US CEOs said they would hold off acting against Trump until after the Georgia recount. It's done.

    The CEOs said they only had limited patience for Trump's attempts to dispute the election results, according to the Associated Press.

  • Man who kidnapped, raped, buried Texas teen alive is executed

    Orlando Hall, convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994, was the eighth federal inmate executed this year after a two-decade hiatus.

  • Patriarch of Serbian Orthodox Church dies of COVID-19

    Patriarch Irinej, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, has died after contracting COVID-19, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday. Church bells tolled in Belgrade and many people flocked to the capital's main St Sava cathedral to mark his death at the age of 90, a decade after becoming Patriarch. A conservative who wielded considerable political influence, Irinej was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus on Nov. 4 and had been in a military hospital in Belgrade since then.

  • Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse illegally bought gun with coronavirus stimulus check

    The Kenosha shooter will face charges in Wisconsin

  • Trump is reportedly going straight to Republican state legislators in an attempt to overthrow Biden's win

    President Trump has a new longshot strategy for overturning President-elect Joe Biden's win.Over the past few weeks, Trump and his supporters have lost and dropped lawsuit after lawsuit aimed at throwing out ballots to take states away from Biden. But with a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania and reported invitation to Michigan's Republican legislators, Trump is looking to shift the focus of his post-election campaign directly to GOP state legislatures.On Wednesday, the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit alleging the presidential election in Pennsylvania was full of fraud — enough to suggest the ballots cast there shouldn't even be trusted. Instead, Trump's legal team suggested the court should "enter an order" declaring the results there — which gave Biden a nearly 80,000-vote lead — "defective" and allow "the Pennsylvania General Assembly to choose Pennsylvania's electors." That request would effectively strip Biden of his win, as Pennsylvania's assembly is in Republican hands.And on Thursday, Trump invited leaders of Michigan's Republican state legislatures to the White House to discuss his attempt to reverse the election outcome there, unnamed sources tell The Detroit News and other outlets. Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield, both Republicans, will visit Trump on Friday in what The New York Times calls a "brazen" attempt to stop the legislature from certifying the state's electoral votes for Biden. Shirkey, for one, told Bridge Michigan on Tuesday he wouldn't be certifying the state's vote for Trump. "That's not going to happen," he said. Trump had reportedly reached out to canvassers in Michigan who had at first decided not to certify Wayne County's election results.More stories from theweek.com America is buckling Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial

  • Alabama man calls police and confesses to 1995 killing

    An Alabama man called a police station and confessed to a 1995 slaying after the case sat cold for years.

  • Irked Illinois governor to Speaker: End 'political circus'

    Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said taxpayers “don't deserve a political circus” on Thursday when he gave powerful House Speaker Michael Madigan a choice: Answer questions about a federal bribery investigation which implicates him, or give up the gavel after three decades of iron-grip control. It was the strongest statement yet from the Democratic governor, coming a day after federal prosecutors delivered bribery and conspiracy indictments on Madigan's closest confidant and three others in an ongoing probe of a decade-long scheme involving ComEd. The utility giant has admitted handing out $1.3 million in no-work lobbying jobs and sub-contracts to Madigan allies in exchange for favorable legislation.

  • 'NorCal Rapist' suspect found guilty on all 46 charges from attacks dating back to 1991

    DNA samples linked Charles Waller, 60, to the assaults stretching across 15 years on nine women in six counties across Northern California.

  • Why Republican voters say there’s ‘no way in hell’ Trump lost

    Brett Fryar is a middle-class Republican. Now, Fryar says he would go to war for Trump. Nothing will convince Fryar and many others here in Sundown - including the town’s mayor, another Patriots member - that Democrat Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 presidential election fairly.

  • Dashcam footage released in fatal police shooting of 2 teens

    One family member believes the shooting incident stems from mistaken identity. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office released dashcam footage in the officer-involved shooting that resulted in the deaths of 16-year-old A.J. Crooms and 18-year-old Sincere Pierce. It was 2020’s fifth officer-involved incident in Brevard County resulting in death.

  • California imposes curfew to curb skyrocketing COVID cases

    California is imposing an overnight curfew for nearly all residents as the most populous state tries to head off a surge of coronavirus cases that threatens to overwhelm its health care system, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday. It's in place in 41 of the state’s 58 counties that have the most significant increases in virus cases and face the most severe restrictions under California’s four-tier system for reopening the economy.

  • Explainer: Can Trump override the popular vote?

    President Donald Trump's latest strategy for attacking the legitimacy of the U.S. election appears to be focusing on a bold power play of persuading Republican state lawmakers to overturn the vote in states won by his Democratic challenger Joe Biden. To succeed, Trump would have to surmount considerable legal hurdles, overcome public condemnation and sway lawmakers in at least three states to break with democratic norms. Most election scholars said the odds of Trump ultimately being named president are exceedingly slim.

  • British man with coronavirus suffering paralysis and blindness after being bitten by cobra in India

    A British father is suffering from blindness and paralysis in a hospital in India after being bitten by a snake while battling coronavirus, his family have said. Ian Jones is in intensive care after being bitten by a black king cobra in a village in the north west of the country. The former healthcare worker, who lives on the Isle of Wight with his family, had been in India for months where he runs Sabirian, a charity-backed social enterprise aimed at helping people trade their way out of poverty. His family have told of their shock at what had happened in Jodhpur, Rajasthan but described Mr Jones as a "fighter", saying they hope the blindness and paralysis are temporary. Mr Jones's son Seb said his father had already experienced malaria, dengue fever and Covid-19 but had "remained resolute in his determination to stay in the country and continue his work to help the people that needed his support".

  • AOC shoots down Nikki Haley in fiesty Covid relief exchange: ‘I know you’re confused about actual governance’

    ‘Nikki, I’m suggesting Republicans find the spine to stand up’

  • Rudy Giuliani’s Hair Dye Streaks Down Face After ‘My Cousin Vinny’ Performance

    During a press conference that was deemed too crazy for CNN, MSNBC, and Fox Business anchor Neil Cavuto—all three of which declined to air it, unlike Fox News, Newsmax, and OAN—Rudy Giuliani attempted to lay out the Trump campaign’s case for overturning the will of the American people and keeping the current president in office. It didn’t exactly go as planned.“Did you all watch My Cousin Vinny?” Giuliani asked at one point. “It’s one of my favorite law movies, because he comes from Brooklyn,” he explained, before deciding it would be appropriate to act out a scene from the 1992 film.He started to explain the scene in question, in which a witness claims to have seen the alleged crime at the center of the story. Then, in an exceedingly poor imitation of Joe Pesci, Giuliani barked, “How many fingers have I got up?” The woman gets it wrong because “she was too far away” to see.“These people were farther away than My Cousin Vinny was from the witness,” he added, referring to Republican poll watchers. “They couldn’t see a thing!” From there, he randomly started accusing Joe Biden of committing “crimes” without laying out evidence or specifics.As the press conference proceeded, an increasingly sweaty Giuliani repeatedly wiped his brow as what appeared to be dark hair dye started streaming down his face.> Giuliani says "there is nobody here that engages in fantasy," then details his fantasy about how Trump won Pennsylvania by 300,000 votes and Michigan by 50,000 votes when he in fact decisively lost both of those states pic.twitter.com/7CvU4OuQRX> > — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2020“I don’t know what you need to wake you up, to do your job and inform the American people, whether you like it or not, of the things they need to know!” Giuliani shouted at reporters later. “This is real! It’s not made up! There’s no one here who engages in fantasies.”Lewis Black Brutally Mocks Trump Fans Fleeing Fox NewsRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Fox News' Geraldo Rivera suggests naming COVID-19 vaccine after Trump

    Americans at some point in the future will have to make sure to get their yearly "Trump," if Geraldo Rivera has his way.Amid promising news on COVID-19 vaccine candidates, including one from Pfizer that could potentially start being distributed next month if all goes well, Rivera on Friday's Fox & Friends had a humble suggestion: the vaccines should be named after President Trump."With the world so divided, and everybody telling [Trump] he's gotta give up, and time to leave, and time to transition and all the rest of it, why not name the vaccine the Trump?" Rivera said. "Make it like, 'Have you gotten your Trump yet?' It would be a nice gesture to him."Rivera evidently wasn't just talking about naming one particular coronavirus vaccine after Trump, but making the word Trump a "generic name" for the idea of a vaccine against the coronavirus, something that probably wouldn't go over as well in a "divided" world like Rivera seemed to suggest. Clearly, though Trump would be thrilled, having evidently been fuming over the idea of not being able to take credit for vaccine distribution. After announcing positive vaccine data earlier this month, though, Pfizer tried to distance itself from Trump's Operation Warp Speed. While the company in July reached a $1.95 billion agreement with the federal government for doses of its vaccine, the company's head of vaccine research and development was quick to say that, at least when it comes to this research and development, "We have never taken any money from the U.S. government, or from anyone." > To soften the blow of defeat Fox's Geraldo proposes naming the vaccine after Trump. "It would be a nice gesture to him and years from now it would become kind of a generic name. Have you got your trump yet, I got my trump, I'm fine. I wished we could honor him in that way." pic.twitter.com/fM8qwFhxF6> > -- Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 20, 2020More stories from theweek.com America is buckling Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial