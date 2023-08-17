TCAPS: Central Grade a top priority in possible 2024 bond

Aug. 17—TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Area Public Schools officials are looking at a potential $60.4 million in top-priority facility expenses needed at buildings across the district.

Those "first priority" capital needs consist of items that need to be addressed imminently, as defined by Diekema Hamann, one of the two architecture firms working with TCAPS in preparing for a possible bond next year. Of those expenses, an estimated $48 million are estimated to include improvements needed at the aging Central Grade School facility.

Meeting at a "board retreat" Wednesday at the Tomkins Boardman Administration building, members of the district's board of education got one step closer to crystalizing their approach on what their bond proposal might look like. And there seems little doubt that the nearly century-and-a-half old West Seventh Street school building will be a key part of it.

"[Thinking about] our wants versus needs ... I think, kind of the elephant in the room, Central Grade is probably a need," said Trustee Andrew Raymond. "We haven't really said that it's formally going to be part of this bond proposal, but I would suggest that it is."

Another informal consensus the board reached Wednesday: They don't intend to increase the 3.1 millage rate to pay back the bonds. The district will be reaching the last bond sale of the 2018 bond by May 2025, and immediately thereafter begin selling the first 2024 bonds, allowing them to keep the same rate.

As it stands, the board hasn't even officially resolved to pursue a new bond at all, although all preparations so far are heading that direction. Wednesday's work session didn't — nor was it intended to — generate any final decisions on that, or any other, front.

More than anything, the meeting served as a checkpoint to ensure the trustees would be prepared to tackle those decisions early next year. To that end, a focal point of the session was recent analysis and findings from Diekema Hamann; Miller-Davis, the other architecture and engineering firm working with the district; and Christine Thomas-Hill, TCAPS assistant superintendent of finance and operations.

The two contractors have been working with the district over the course of several months, and in spring conducted building assessments, public feedback sessions, and surveys.

Those building assessments brought about that $60.4 million "first priority" figure, but they also indicate the total bond will need to be much greater — the district is looking at a total of about $180 million.

Estimates suggest $48.1 million in "second priority" costs — issues that should be addressed in the next year or two — and $61.1 million in "third priority" costs — which won't be essential or needed for the next few years.

Contractors identified yet another $85.1 million in needs that were categorized as "undefined," based on programming assessments that still need to be prioritized.

The priority tiers are intended to reflect the immediacy of the needs.

"Just because something's rated a 'three' doesn't mean that we don't value it highly," said Board President Scott Newman-Bale.

Still, not all of those expenses, especially in the "third priority" and "undefined" categories, will necessarily be covered in this bond, and the $180 million baseline figure could fluctuate based on a number of factors before it's put to the voters, Thomas-Hill said.

For example, some of those costs include work at the Tompkins Boardman Administration building, which the district is currently in talks to sell. Alternatively, trustees also asked Thomas-Hill for more information on the feasibility and costs related to including other facilities in the bond coverage, such the district Athletic Complex, high school auditoriums and Lars Hockstead at Central Grade.

Regardless, Newman-Bale agreed that the funding for Central Grade should be counted on as a definite.

It's the last elementary school in the district that hasn't been "renovated or touched" in recent years, Superintendent John VanWagoner said in previous reporting, and is showing its age next to newer facilities.

TCAPS Board of Education trustees have had their eyes on the school for possible renovation for several years, as previously reported.

Public feedback suggests it'd be a popular item to lead with. In community surveys, 61 percent of parents and community members said they'd like the next bond proposal to include improvements to the building, with 25 percent undecided and 14 percent opposed.

"I was actually surprised," Newman-Bale said. "I mean, I knew it would be slanted that way, but I was actually surprised about how slanted it was, especially knowing the challenges of renovating that building."

Trustees are also eyeing renovations for West Middle School, which currently has most of its necessary expenses in the third-priority and undefined categories, but which the officials agree is also badly in need of work.

At the trustees' request, Thomas-Hill will be putting together a list of the top 10 most important items from the "undefined" list, on which West Middle School will most likely appear, she said.

The district's per-pupil operating budget, funded by non-homestead property taxes and state money, is approximately $100 million annually, with about 86 percent going towards staff compensation, according to the district.

Bonds can't be used on operational expenses, like school supplies, textbooks, and employee salaries and benefits.

The board of education is expected to have another work session in late October before moving forward next year. If they decide to put a bond proposal on the ballot, officials still don't know during which of the elections in 2024 it will occur.

