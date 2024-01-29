TCAT heralds new hires, board chair, ahead of GM's retirement

The new chair of the Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit’s (TCAT) Board of Executives, Deborah Dawson, led her first board meeting this month, updating board members and concerned Ithaca residents on the state of the area’s public transit and new agency hires.

TCAT announced Friday that three transit-service veterans had joined its management team, effective Jan. 8, following its recent national search for new hires, including Service Development Manager Matthew Rosenbloom-Jones, Human Resources Manager Christine Mathewson and new controller for the agency, Merideth Stanton.

New TCAT board chairperson and Tompkins County Legislator Deborah Dawson.

“As with other employers, TCAT continues to adjust to what is now a vastly changed labor market,” said Dawson, adding, “We think that a number of recruitment and retention initiatives we’ve been putting into place will help move the needle in 2024 toward improving a service that is so essential to our entire county.”

Dawson first served on the board from 2019 through 2021 but returned to fill a seat left vacant by fellow Tompkins County Legislator Dan Klein, who now is chairperson of the Legislature.

In addition to new management staff, the board is also welcoming newcomer Susan Currie of the Tompkins County Legislature and Shan Varma, human resources director of Campus and Student Life, Cornell.

Another recent newcomer to the board is Tompkins County Legislator Shawna Black, who was elected to the board effective Oct. 1. to replace the remaining term of Tompkins County Administrator Lisa Holmes through Dec. 2024.

“The TCAT Board and staff will continue to seek applicants for other management positions, to include that of the agency’s top executive,” the agency said in a statement Friday.

TCAT’s General Manager Scot Vanderpool, who announced he will be retiring in March after seven years with TCAT and 40 years in the transportation industry earlier this month, said the combined expertise and background of the new hires gives him assurance of TCAT’s stability and prospects as he transitions to retirement.

The Ithaca-Tompkins County Transportation Council is seeking public input on revisions to its Long Range Transportation Plan through October of 2024, which will include guidance for city and county officials regarding pedestrian and bicycle transportation, traffic circulation, maintenance of infrastructure, safety, transit and trail development.

The council can be reached by phone at 607-274-5570 or through email at itctc@tompkins-co.org.

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: Tompkins County transit : TCAT board changes and updates