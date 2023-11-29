TCC President Jim Murdaugh speaks to local business group about school's renaming

Tallahassee Community College President Jim Murdaugh speaks to the Network of Entrepreneurs and Business Advocates (NEBA) on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

As Tallahassee Community College President Jim Murdaugh tells it, the goal has always been to find a name — which turned out to be Tallahassee State College — that is reflective of the college’s future.

He spoke Tuesday to the Network of Entrepreneurs and Business Advocates (NEBA), delivering a speech that built up to the anticipated topic of TCC’s renaming plans.

“There’s a reason why a windshield is bigger than a rearview mirror," Murdaugh said. "We should be more concerned about where we’re going than where we’ve been.”

He added: “We will always care about the community. The majority of what we do will be associate degrees, and we will never veer from that. But I am pretty proud that we’re going to make this turn.”

The group, which met at Capital City Country Club, is made up of Tallahassee business professionals, retailers and restaurateurs who aim to advance small businesses with state and local government officials while also promoting local commerce.

Prior to that gathering, TCC’s Board of Trustees met on Nov. 15 and approved Murdaugh’s recommendation to rename the college TSC.

More recently, the board also met Monday, where updates were presented to trustees showing that both Rep. Jason Shoaf, R-Port St. Joe, and Sen. Corey Simon, R-Tallahassee, filed bills to officially change the name of the college in state law.

As Murdaugh spoke to NEBA members about the rebranding project and how the change will support the evolution of the college — which caters to about 13,000 full-time students and about 20,000 students overall — questions came from the crowd about the plan.

One concern included whether the transition from TCC to TSC would affect the college's athletics programs, but Murdaugh shared that he does not think recruiting will become "any harder" because of the name change.

NEBA member Doug Wheeler, owner of the company D. Wheeler Strategies, had invited Murdaugh to speak to the group and asked him if there are any challenges that come along with the name change.

“This is going to sound like a broken record, but the challenges really come down to money,” Murdaugh said.

TCC has not had a tuition increase in 12 years, and Murdaugh said he “brags” about the fact but “hates” it at the same time.

The college has the fourth lowest tuition cost in the Florida College System with a rate of $76.80 per credit hour. “It’s expensive to run an institution like ours,” he said.

Murdaugh was also asked if TCC has any significant infrastructure goals in the next few years due to the possible name change, but he assured that the college is in good shape in that category.

"I love the fact that they left Tallahassee in the name," NEBA member and TCC alumna Blithe Woodham said after the meeting. "I think the inclusion of 'state' broadens people's perception so that they don't think on a small scale because of the word 'community.' "

Since the Board of Trustees has already voted on the new name, the college is currently working with the Pace Branding and Marketing consulting firm to make a decision about a new logo and awaits legislative approval during the upcoming session that begins in January.

“We’re on a tremendous wave of momentum,” Murdaugh said.

