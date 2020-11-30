Raymond James Recruitment Momentum Continues
EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Raymond James Ltd., the Canadian arm of North American investment dealer Raymond James Financial, Inc., is pleased to welcome Sam Yau and team members Deanna Hungerford and Corina Grue to the firm's corporate branch based in Edmonton's downtown Scotia Place on Jasper Avenue.
"Sam has worked hard for his clients over his successful 25 year career and we are very happy to have him joining one of our fastest growing branches," said Jamie Coulter, Executive Vice-President and Head of Wealth Management at Raymond James Ltd.
"They have fantastic client relationships and represent one of the biggest moves in the Edmonton financial market place over the past decade. We welcome Sam, Deanna and Corina, as well as their clients, to our growing branch," according to Tage Cawley, Senior Vice President and Branch Manager in Edmonton.
"Raymond James is a fit for my business because of the way it embraces independent advice and personalized solutions for clients," said Sam. "I'm happy to become part of this environment, which enables us to offer our clients world class products and services."
Raymond James is a leading North American independent full service investment dealer offering an extensive range of professional investment services and products, including: private client services, financial and estate planning services, portfolio management, insurance, equity research, investment banking, and institutional sales and trading. Through its network of approximately 8,200 financial advisors across Canada and the United States, Raymond James serves individual clients and families while managing more than US$930 billion in client assets. For more information about Raymond James, please visit our web site at: www.raymondjames.ca.
