Is TClarke (LON:CTO) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies TClarke plc (LON:CTO) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is TClarke's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that TClarke had UK£15.0m in debt in June 2021; about the same as the year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds UK£17.0m in cash, so it actually has UK£2.00m net cash.

How Healthy Is TClarke's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that TClarke had liabilities of UK£103.8m due within a year, and liabilities of UK£30.2m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of UK£17.0m and UK£94.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total UK£22.7m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because TClarke is worth UK£74.3m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. While it does have liabilities worth noting, TClarke also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

But the bad news is that TClarke has seen its EBIT plunge 11% in the last twelve months. We think hat kind of performance, if repeated frequently, could well lead to difficulties for the stock. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if TClarke can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. TClarke may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Looking at the most recent three years, TClarke recorded free cash flow of 48% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Summing up

Although TClarke's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of UK£2.00m. So we don't have any problem with TClarke's use of debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with TClarke (including 2 which are concerning) .

