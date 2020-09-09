TClarke plc (LON:CTO) Could Be Riskier Than It Looks

TClarke plc's (LON:CTO) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 12.3x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United Kingdom, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 17x and even P/E's above 35x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

TClarke has been struggling lately as its earnings have declined faster than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the dismal earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. You'd much rather the company wasn't bleeding earnings if you still believe in the business. Or at the very least, you'd be hoping the earnings slide doesn't get any worse if your plan is to pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like TClarke's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 54%. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 7.7% in total over the last three years. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to remain buoyant, climbing by 154% during the coming year according to the only analyst following the company. With the rest of the market predicted to shrink by 0.2%, that would be a fantastic result.

In light of this, it's quite peculiar that TClarke's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors aren't convinced at all that the company can achieve positive future growth in the face of a shrinking broader market.

The Key Takeaway

The price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of TClarke's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook against a shaky market isn't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a superior earnings outlook with some actual growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. Perhaps there is some hesitation about the company's ability to keep swimming against the current of the broader market turmoil. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the company's current prospects should normally provide a boost to the share price.

It is also worth noting that we have found 6 warning signs for TClarke that you need to take into consideration.

