Are TClarke plc’s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating?

Today we are going to look at TClarke plc (LON:CTO) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for TClarke:

0.18 = UK£9.3m ÷ (UK£138m - UK£86m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, TClarke has an ROCE of 18%.

Is TClarke's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see TClarke's ROCE is around the 17% average reported by the Construction industry. Independently of how TClarke compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how TClarke's past growth compares to other companies.

LSE:CTO Past Revenue and Net Income April 18th 2020 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How TClarke's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

TClarke has total assets of UK£138m and current liabilities of UK£86m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 62% of its total assets. TClarke has a relatively high level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE meaningfully.

Our Take On TClarke's ROCE

The ROCE would not look as appealing if the company had fewer current liabilities. TClarke looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity .

