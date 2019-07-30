Is TCNS Clothing Co. Limited (NSE:TCNSBRANDS) Potentially Underrated?

I've been keeping an eye on TCNS Clothing Co. Limited (NSE:TCNSBRANDS) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe TCNSBRANDS has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a company with great financial health as well as a a great track record of performance. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on TCNS Clothing here.

Flawless balance sheet with solid track record

TCNSBRANDS has a strong track record of performance. In the previous year, TCNSBRANDS delivered an impressive double-digit return of 21%. Unsurprisingly, TCNSBRANDS surpassed the Luxury industry return of 7.9%, which gives us more confidence of the company's capacity to drive earnings going forward. TCNSBRANDS is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This implies that TCNSBRANDS manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. Investors should not worry about TCNSBRANDS’s debt levels because the company has none! This implies that the company is running its operations purely on off equity funding. which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Therefore the company has plenty of headroom to grow, and the ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

NSEI:TCNSBRANDS Income Statement, July 30th 2019 More

For TCNS Clothing, there are three fundamental factors you should look at:

