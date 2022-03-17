TCOG gives out awards to telecommunicators

A dispatcher sits at a station inside the communications center of the Denison Police Department in 2021.

Grayson County Sheriff's Office dispatcher Alixx Frazier won the telecommunicator of the year award from Texoma Council of Governments recently.

TCOG Executive Director Eric M. Bridges announced the awards at TCOG’s annual Texoma Texoma Regional 9-1-1 Telecommunicators Banquet where telecommunicators within the region were awarded for the important role they play in public safety.

“Telecommunicators are the critical link between those in need of emergency services and those that provide emergency assistance. The Texoma region is fortunate to have such devoted and dedicated telecommunicators,” TCOG 9-1-1 Program Manager Beth Eggar said in a news release.

Frazier has been a dispatcher since 2021 and her nominating letter said thshe has already worked two downed helicopter incidents and is particularly good at working with those who are threatening to take their own lives.

"She brings a positive attitude and kindness that never waivers, even after all this job hands you. Her smile could light up a room in any dispatch center. She steps up to cover any shift when needed without complaint or negativity; that normally comes along with losing a day off," the nominating letter said.

The awards and recipients are as follows:

The Silent Heroes Award:

Andrew Baldridge, Denison Police Department

Curlen Barger, Whitesboro Police Department

Pam Davis, Fannin County Sheriff’s Office

Crystal Finney, Sherman Police Department

Kim Heon, Gainesville Police Department

Cala LaRocca, Bonham Police Department, and

Kenady Price, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office

The Life Saving Award:

Kavin Eastbrook, Denison Police Department

Deana Miller, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office

Sholandra Moore, Denison Police Department

Sara Patterson, Sherman Police Department

Kim Reynolds, Bonham Police Department, and

Ronnie Sadler, Fannin County Sheriff’s Office

Team Award of Merit:

Gracie Castaneda, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office

Ivon Wood, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, and

Alixx Frazier, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office

Supervisor of the Year:

Chad Allen, Denison Police Department

Silent Key Remembrance:

In remembrance of Daniel Lachan, Telecommunicator at the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office, who passed away in February 2021.

