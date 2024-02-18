TCPalm Student of the Week (Feb. 18-23)

Editor's note: Scroll down for the poll

TCPalm's Student of the Week

High school administrators from across the Treasure Coast nominate top students from their schools to be highlighted in this weekly feature. Achievements include academics, extracurriculars, awards, honors, volunteerism and more in Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties.

Isaiah Cataldo, sophomore, Martin County High School

Isaiah is an outstanding role model for his peers. He has taken the initiative to be a peer tutor to his fellow classmates and help them with geometry. He attends after-school tutoring so that he can work one-on-one with his peers to help them understand geometry concepts and help work out problems so that they can prepare for upcoming exams. Isaiah believes that all students are capable of success with no exceptions.

Sienna Mallon, junior, St. Edward's School

Sienna gives her all in everything and that does not stop at science. She was selected to the Four County Honor Band this January and runs on the Cross-Country team every fall. Sienna also spends time honing her skills as an artist with the Diossy Art Studio After-school Children’s Art Program.Science Fair: Florida Tech Scholarship ($88,000 for 4 years)US Air Force Research lab award1st place in category ($60)Bid to State Competition

Nicolas "Nico" Tovar, senior, Fort Pierce Central High School

Nicolas “Nico” Tovar excels at Fort Pierce Central. Nico has a weighted grade point average of 5.52. Nico serves as Senior Class president, Beta Club president, Key Club vice president, National Honor Society secretary and Student Government Association historian. Nico is Beta Club 2024 State Champion for Digital Art and Engineering (team). Nico is captain of the Swim and Dive, Cross Country and Track and Field teams. Nico is band captain, a member of the jazz ensemble and has been recognized for his musical accomplishments.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: TCPalm Student of the Week poll (Feb. 18-23)