TCPalm Student of the Week (Feb. 25-March 1)

High school administrators from across the Treasure Coast nominate top students from their schools to be highlighted in this weekly feature. Achievements include academics, awards, honors, volunteerism and more in Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties.

Danalee Bent-Rodriguez, senior, Lincoln Park Academy

Danalee is an exceptional young lady, who is very mature and focused for her age. She is self-disciplined, self- motivated, ambitious and conscientious, and exudes that special intangible spark of someone who is driven to do well. Her leadership skills, intelligence, curiosity, integrity and sense of responsibility truly set her apart from her peers.

Boone Stoneburg, sophomore, Jensen Beach High School

Boone is a 10th grade student with 4.0 unweighted GPA, 4.48 weighted GPA and is fifth in his class. Boone is enrolled mostly in AP with some honors classes, with a focus in the Drafting/ Architecture program. In addition, Boone is involved with the National Junior Honor Society and student government, volunteering at Gertrude Walden Day Care. This year, Boone qualified for the state swim meet representing JBHS in the 100-yard backstroke, and 4x100.

Rowen Wilke, senior, Vero Beach High School

Rowen Wilke is the Class of 2024 valedictorian. She is BACE certified and a teacher assistant in the Biotech CTE program. Rowen is the vice president of the 4H Club and was the three-time Grand Champion in 2023. She also plays soccer and was a part of the team when they won the State Cup Championship and Sunshine Conference Championship. Rowen is also an accomplished pianist, receiving honors achievement from the Florida Music Teachers Association.

