TCPD: Cursing, punching a parked car lands Roscommon man in jail

May 9—TRAVERSE CITY — A Roscommon man was taken into custody by local law enforcement after a spiraling series of incidents, beginning with a forced exit from a local pub, and ending with a punch to the door of a parked car, officials said.

On Saturday evening about 7:30 p.m., the Roscommon man, 30, was asked to leave Kilkenny's Irish Pub by a private security officer, officials said, which then apparently inspired the man to holler some choice swear words, which witnesses said were audible to everyone in the parking lot.

One of those bystanders was a father who'd just finished dining at a different establishment with his 3-year-old child.

The father took exception to what witnesses described as coarse language, and asked the man to stop using objectionable words in front of his youngster.

The Roscommon man took exception to this exception, attempted to slug the father, local police officials said, and instead connected his fist with the door of a parked car.

An additional witness visiting the area also reported the Roscommon man had shoved two members of her family — her son and her grandmother — without provocation.

When officers from Traverse City Police Department arrived, they found two groups yelling at one another.

Once police sorted everything out, the grandmother reportedly told responding officers she was fine, and her family took the woman back to a local hotel where the family was staying.

The Roscommon man was lodged in Grand Traverse County's jail, with a BAC of .20, officials said.