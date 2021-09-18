TCPD: Man arrested in a suspected knife threat

Sep. 17—TRAVERSE CITY — A 34-year-old man was arrested just after 8 p.m. Thursday after a woman reported being threatened with a knife, officials said.

Traverse City Police Department officers responded to a Washington Street apartment after the 48-year-old woman called Central Dispatch to report she'd barricaded herself into a bedroom but her boyfriend forced his way inside with a knife, officials said.

The man yelled at the woman to get out of the apartment, officials said, then he reportedly chased her out the front door while holding a knife above his head.

A friend of the woman, who'd arrived for a visit provided a witness statement, officials said.

The woman was not injured, officials said, adding the man had also been outside the apartment throwing bikes around the yard.

The man was taken into custody following a physical altercation with responding officers, and lodged in Grand Traverse County's jail with a recorded blood alcohol content of .141.

A report of the incident will be forwarded to the prosecutor, officials said.