TCPD: Man threatened with Instagram picture exposure

Someone asked a 20-year-old man to send $300 or pictures he sent on Instagram to that person would be sent to all his friends around 6:56 p.m. on Monday, a Traverse City Police Department official said on Tuesday.

Traverse City Police Captain Keith Gillis police suggested the photos might have been revealing.

He said this is the first type of this incident Traverse City Police have seen in awhile but that, in general, people trying to get money from other people online happens routinely.

"We see all types of fraud, extortion, computer scams in reference to credit cards, green cards from — to asking people to go to 7-11 and purchase cards and send them cards. They've even gone to the point that they've used police departments, they've used the IRS, they've used all different kinds of financial institutions to try and extort money from people using an electronic device, Facebook, Instagram," he said.

This incident is still under investigation, as detectives are still trying to identify a suspect.

