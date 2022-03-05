TCPD: Neighbor argument results in suspected firearm threat

Mar. 4—TRAVERSE CITY — Two neighbors got into an argument and one was accused of pulling a firearm on the other, Traverse City Police Department officials said.

The two men, one 25 years old and the other 23 years old, started squabbling at around 8:33 p.m. on Tuesday at the 400 block of Munson Avenue, officials said, when the 25-year-old man reportedly threatened the 23-year-old man with a firearm.

No injuries were reported, but the 25-year-old man was arrested as a suspect in a disorderly conduct and assault.

Traverse City Police's Captain Keith Gillis said he didn't know what type of firearm was used in the altercation but said that police logged it into evidence after the arrest.

