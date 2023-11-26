TCPD promotions: Lt. Simerson and Capt. Gray

Nov. 26—TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Police Department recently promoted two of their officers.

Lt. Pete Simerson and Capt. Adam Gray began their new roles last week.

These new promotions follow Chief Matthew Richmond's official swearing-in earlier this month.

Simerson and Gray have both been with the department for almost a decade, having joined within two weeks of each other in March 2014.

Four years after they joined the department, they were both promoted to sergeant in 2018, also at about the same time.

Prior to joining TCPD, Gray served as a road patrol officer in Rock Island, Ill., for three years.

He graduated from Western Illinois University with a bachelor's degree in Law Enforcement before attending the police academy at the University of Illinois Police Training Institute.

He has worked as a firearms instructor and a member of the Honor Guard, along with his other duties for the department.

Now, he's in charge of overseeing the training for the patrol services division.

"I've done it over the years, but now I'm doing it on a much larger scale," he said. "Every time you promote, your field of view gets larger and larger and larger."

He said he's most looking forward to building upon the work that began under former Chief Jeffrey O'Brien's guidance.

Some of the programs that O'Brien oversaw before he retired in June included department accreditation, implementing community policing strategies and the creation of the Quick Response Team program through a federal grant aimed at reducing overdoses and substance use disorders.

Gray said he believes that the Traverse City community will benefit from focusing on strengthening that core within the agency.

"I'm very grateful to have the opportunity to be in this position and for those that have supported me," he said, specifically thanking his wife, his son, his family and his colleagues. "I look forward to working with all the new command staff. I think we've got a great command staff now, we all work really great together and all have similar goals."

Simerson, having previously served as the department's administrative sergeant, is now the department's sole lieutenant, helping to oversee trainings and their accreditation process with the state.

In his new role, he'll continue to work closely with the department's North Boardman community police officer and police social work coordinator Jennifer Holm in their work with unhoused folks and solutions for the wooded area by South Division Street, known as "The Pines."

"It's something that I know I'm capable of doing and I'm just looking forward to that challenge," he said. "In my life I always like to challenge myself and this is another stepping stone in meeting goals that I've set for myself."

Both Simerson and Gray emphasized how important working with community partners and members in their new roles are to them.

"They have expectations for us and our officers, and making sure that we're living up to those expectations," Simerson said. "Part of our mission statement is the 21 century community policing, and we've developed those programs, and now my job is to make them better."

Ultimately, he added that their main goal is to keep the city safe and do the best job they can doing so.

Simerson began his career in 2009 with the Missaukee County Sheriff's Office before joining TCPD five years later in 2014.

Northern Michigan-born, he earned his associate's degree in criminal justice from Northwestern Michigan College before enrolling and graduating from their police academy.

He served on the motor team, taught safety courses in schools and as the head of the field training officer program.

"I'm very grateful for the opportunity," Simerson said, thanking his wife, family and colleagues. "I've been able to build a lot of really cool relationships within the community. I'm from here, and it's cool to be able to work in a place where you grew up and make a positive impact."

Looking ahead, Richmond said that Simerson is next on the department's list to become captain after Investigative Services Capt. Keith Gillis retires in March 2024.

"Both are valuable employees of our department," Richmond said. "Both have worked extremely hard to get to where they are today."