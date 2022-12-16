TCPD: Woman arrested after 16th Street chase

Dec. 16—TRAVERSE CITY — A Williamsburg woman was arrested early Thursday on 16th Street after a foot chase with officers from the Traverse City Police Department.

On Wednesday just before midnight, officers attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop of the 25-year-old driver, but she would not pull over, Sgt. Adam Gray said. Depending on the circumstances of cases involving minor infractions, police pursuit may be terminated to keep the community safe, he noted.

But, a few minutes later, officers saw her crash the 2015 GMC Terrain she was driving into a tree at the intersection of Cass and 17th Street, damaging the front of her vehicle.

Then the woman fled the scene on foot and was caught by officers in the 200 block of 16th Street, Gray said.

She was arrested on a suspicion of resisting arrest charge and taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail. Police said they sought a warrant for blood tests at Munson Medical Center, and she could face additional charges depending on the results.

A report will be sent to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's Office once it is finalized.