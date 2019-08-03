TCPL Packaging (NSE:TCPLPACK) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that TCPL Packaging Limited (NSE:TCPLPACK) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is TCPL Packaging's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 TCPL Packaging had ₹3.23b of debt, an increase on ₹2.98b, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of ₹65.4m, its net debt is less, at about ₹3.16b.

NSEI:TCPLPACK Historical Debt, August 3rd 2019

How Strong Is TCPL Packaging's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that TCPL Packaging had liabilities of ₹3.03b falling due within a year, and liabilities of ₹1.72b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of ₹65.4m and ₹1.49b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by ₹3.20b.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of ₹2.67b, we think shareholders really should watch TCPL Packaging's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

While TCPL Packaging's debt to EBITDA ratio (3.1) suggests that it uses some debt, its interest cover is very weak, at 2.4, suggesting high leverage. So shareholders should probably be aware that interest expenses appear to have really impacted the business lately. The good news is that TCPL Packaging grew its EBIT a smooth 34% over the last twelve months. Like a mother's loving embrace of a newborn that sort of growth builds resilience, putting the company in a stronger position to manage its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is TCPL Packaging's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.