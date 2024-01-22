TC's Front Porch owner Bob Benaquis reimagining his dream of developing a Navarre Town Center

TC's Front Porch owner Bob Benaquis has not given up on his dream to create a Navarre Town Center on 8 acres behind his restaurant, but he has shelved the idea for the time being.

On Thursday Santa Rosa County Planning Director Shawn Ward announced that Benaquis' company, TCS Development Company LLC, had withdrawn its request to rezone property in the 8500 Block of Navarre Parkway to accommodate development of 122 condominiums, retail outlets, office space and restaurants around a central public green space.

Benaquis said Friday he is negotiating with a group of potential business partners and believes he will be able to rework the town center plan in a way that will please the county zoning board and residents of the area he hopes to develop.

"We're changing it all. We're changing it for the better," Benaquis said. "We've got a great plan."

The Zoning Board had voted 6-2 in November to table TCS Development's request to consolidate a handful of separate zoning categories into a single Planned Business District zoning. Benaquis, who was represented in front of the Zoning Board by Own Inc., was scheduled to appear Feb. 8 before the Board of County Commissioners.

Benaquis said he has been in negotiations for four months with a group of "good, positive players" and expects to lay out a new development concept in the near future. He continues to hold on to the idea of creating a walkable community on the north side of U.S. Highway 98 in Navarre.

"We've got to give these people someplace to go," he said. "People come in for a couple weeks or a month and they've got no place to go. They're heading for Pensacola or out to Destin."

At the November meeting, Own Inc. planners had asked the Zoning Board to allow them to construct residential and mixed-use buildings 25 feet higher than the 50-foot limit mandated in the county's Land Development Code. They'd also proposed off-site parking to supplement what could be provided within the development and sought to limit the landscape buffering around the site's perimeter.

"It will be a stride toward creating a central focal point and community hub," Own Inc. representative Caroline McCarty had told board members.

Previously: Proposed Navarre town center crams a lot into 8 acres. Too much, Zoning Board says

The original idea of a Navarre town center was conceived in 2004 as a way of creating a community around a gathering space, as had been envisioned and originally platted by Col. Guy Wyman in 1925. A plan for development was approved in 2004 by the County Commission.

But 20 years ago there was much more developable land in Navarre than exists there today. The original town center would have been constructed in an area extending north from U.S. 98 to Laredo Street and east of State Road 87 to close to Grenada Street.

Building high rise condominiums was TCS Development's answer to developing a parcel that has dwindled over the years to 8 acres. It also would have provided next to no property line setbacks other than the existing right-of-way and left little room for adequate landscape buffers.

Dave Jensen, who spoke at the Zoning Board meeting in favor of the Navarre Town Center concept, said he's glad Benaquis is rethinking the development plan.

"I wasn't a big proponent of the plan he had," Jensen said. "I'm glad he's looking at it."

Jensen said he is "very much in favor" of creating a "destination" in Navarre that is both walkable and accessible.

"It will probably be higher density than what we're used to seeing in Navarre," he said. "But that's probably the last two blocks of developable land we have and as long as he (Benaquis) has the land assembled it would be nice to see something other than a big block store."

Jensen said it is a shame the plans laid out in 2004 for a Navarre Town Center never came to fruition.

"Unfortunately we have not done much to make that dream a reality," he said. "It seems like this is our chance to make that happen."

