🌱 TCS Mask Policy + School Closures + Police Pursuit

Pursuit in Tuscaloosa.

TCS mask policy returns.

Charges upgrade in infant death case.

First, today's weather: Mostly sunny. High: 58 | Low: 40.

Here are the top 5 stories today in Tuscaloosa

The Tuscaloosa Police Department has taken a suspect into custody after he reportedly led officers on a brief vehicle pursuit on the interstate Thursday afternoon. (Tuscaloosa Patch) Tuscaloosa City Schools has announced it will reinstate its mask requirement for on-campus learning on Jan. 18. (Tuscaloosa Patch) A Northport woman has been indicted by a grand jury for capital murder in connection to the death of her 6-month-old grandchild, who had been in her care. (Tuscaloosa Patch) The Tuscaloosa County School System informed parents on Thursday that it will be closing three of its elementary schools Friday due to a high number of faculty absences and the lack of substitutes due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Tuscaloosa Patch) The Tuscaloosa Kiwanis Club is set to host the Tuscaloosa Spelling Bee on Feb. 3 at Chapel Hill Baptist Church in Northport. (Tuscaloosa Patch)

Today in Tuscaloosa

Boon Dock Saints @ Big Al’s (More)

Live Trivia Game Nights @ Druid City Brewing Co. (More)

Happy Hour @ House Plant Collective Tuscaloosa (More)

TPL Storytime @ Northport Civic Center (More)

BRĒZ @ Sage Juice Bar & Speakeasy (More)

Other stories I'm reading today

- Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal declares for NFL draft (Peter Curi, CBS 42)

- Softball’s Fouts and McCleney selected for Team USA (Javon Williams, Crimson White)



- Two more Alabama linebackers enter transfer portal (Mike Rodak, AL.com)



- New Kids Day Spa To Open In University Mall (Noah Lueker, Tuscaloosa Thread)

- Democratic leadership reacts to Ivey’s State of the State (John H. Glenn, Alabama Political Reporter)

- Negotiations, disagreements on use of state virus funds (Kim Chandler, Associated Press)

- Bibb County Schools says COVID-19 cases have 'exploded', moves to remote learning (Sumner Harrell, ABC 33/40)

