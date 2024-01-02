TCSO: 8 people arrested, 9 firearms seized in Tulare Co.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Eight people were arrested and nine firearms were seized in Tulare County on New Year’s Eve, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, sheriff’s officials say the TCSO TAGNET detectives were in full force across Tulare County for a New Year’s Eve enforcement.

Deputies say they arrested eight suspects and seized nine firearms, including two AK-47style assault rifles, during traffic stops and responding to shots fired.

According to deputies, several of the subjects who were arrested were observed negligently shooting into the air with a firearm.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who wants to report a crime or suspicious activity to do so by contacting them at (559) 733-6218 or anonymously through the Sheriff’s TipNow Program at 559-725-4194 or tcso@tipnow.com.

