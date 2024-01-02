TCSO arrests man wanted out of Florida

Jan. 2—THOMASVILLE- Thomas County Sheriff's Office had a busy weekend, fending off individuals from fighting and obstructing fellow law enforcement officers. During one call, deputies apprehended Randall Banks, who was later found to have multiple warrants in Florida.

According to reports, Deputy Raytwon Brown and Corporal Cooper were patrolling the area of Ga Hwy 300 on Monday, January 1, 2024, when they noticed a vehicle with no tail lights.

They pulled the vehicle over into a nearby parking lot and began reading out the tag number to dispatchers, when the driver, later identified as Banks, stepped out of the vehicle.

Both officers commanded Banks multiple times to return to his vehicle. However, Banks began to run on foot through the parking lot. Deputies were able to apprehend him, but Banks refused to give officers his arms, preventing them from handcuffing him.

Other deputies then arrived on scene to help Brown and Cooper secure Banks. After Banks was finally handcuffed, he was escorted to the back of the patrol vehicle, where they reportedly had to physically push him into the vehicle due to non-compliance.

When this did not work, deputies attempted to pull Banks into the car by his arms, but Banks resisted repeatedly by pushing himself away from the back seat of the car. Officers tried unsuccessfully to lift Banks' feet off the ground, so he would be forced to sit in the back seat of the car.

With no other option and Banks still refusing to comply, Brown discharged a set of taser probes, which were ineffective due to Banks' close proximity. Brown then discharged a second taser probe to Banks' upper stomach and lower chest, which achieved the ultimate goal of compliance.

However, Banks was still not done fighting the Thomas County Sheriff's Office deputies. He laid in the patrol car, but refused to pull his legs inside the vehicle. He was tased once more, before being taken to the Thomas County Jail, where he was put in a restraining chair due to his unwillingness to follow commands.

With deputies still not knowing the identity of Banks and him refusing to share his name, officers checked his fingerprints and identified him. He was then booked and charged with obstruction of a law enforcement officer and driving on a suspended license. He was additionally charged with a DUI by Georgia State Patrol. At the time of running his fingerprints, Banks was also found to have multiple warrants out of Florida that will be handled at their jurisdiction.