TCSO’s Child Predator Unit arrests man accused of possessing child pornography

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 61-year-old man on child pornography charges.

Investigators with the Child Predator Unit arrested David Carter on Wednesday. Deputies received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, leading them to Carter.

Carter admitted to acting as an underage girl online so he could possess child pornography from other users online. Investigators found several child pornography images in Carter’s possession when he was arrested.

Carter remains in the Tulsa County jail on a $50,000 bond.

