TCSO: Deputies arrest serial Ag thief in Porterville

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after allegedly stealing $28,000 worth of ag equipment from a victim he’s stolen from in the past, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say on Nov. 24, they responded to an ag equipment yard in the 17000 block of Avenue 152 in Porterville for a report of two flatbed trailers loaded with metal irrigation piping worth $28,000 that had been stolen.

Authorities report they were able to quickly recover one of the trailers and most of the pipes in the Porterville area.







Through their investigation, detectives identified 48-year-old Russell Burnham Macomber as the suspect and arrested him on Tuesday under suspicion of theft.

Deputies say this is the second time in the last six months that Macomber has stolen irrigation pipes and trailers from the same victim.

Anyone with any additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.