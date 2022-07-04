TCSO, FBI searching for homicide suspect after man’s body found inside home

Investigators are searching for a suspect after a Tulsa County man was found dead inside his home.

A family member became concerned when Kirk stopped responding to text messages. He stopped by Kirk’s home on N. Gillette Avenue on Sunday, finding Kirk’s body inside.

Tulsa County deputies are searching for 23-year-old Tyler James Lewis.

Lewis lives in Coweta and drives a black 2017 GMC Sierra Denali truck with Cherokee plate number CX6 249. Lewis is 5′7 with red hair and hazel eyes.

Both the victim and the suspect are Native American. Tulsa County deputies are assisting the FBI with the investigation.

If you have any information, call 918-596-5600.



