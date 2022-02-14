TCSO say suspect shot victim at Coronado's Camp job site for 'unknown' reason

A man who allegedly shot and killed 19-year-old Bernardo Aguilar Saturday at a job site in the area around Coronado's Camp did so for "reasons unknown," according to a court document.

The Taylor County Sheriff's Office reported witnesses saw Sixto Daniel Torres shoot Aguilar at a job site near U.S. Highway 277 and Farm to Market 89, the document said.

Deputies dispatched at about 9:38 a.m. learned at the scene that a crew was working to pour a concrete slab at a house under construction, the document said. Torres and Aguilar were among the workers.

Sixto Daniel Torres

Witnesses reported that Torres, "for reasons unknown," walked up to Aguilar and shot him in the head. The victim died at the scene.

The crew foreman reportedly attempted to keep Torres on the property. But, the suspect fled, walking south on County Road 278 with a chrome or silver revolver in the front of his waistband, the document said.

The foreman told officers he did not know Torres was carrying a gun until the shooting occurred.

TCSO said in an earlier news release that Torres was located at an undisclosed location and charged with first-degree felony murder in connection with Aguilar's death. His bond was set at $1 million, and he remains in the Taylor County Jail.

