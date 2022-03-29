🌱 TCSS Board Candidates + New Hillcrest Football Scoreboard

Get on up, Tuscaloosa! It's Tuesday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on around Tuscaloosa.

Bryant High basketball signing.

Tuscaloosa eatery closes.

Longtime coach mourned.

First, today's weather: Warm with variable cloudiness. High: 82 | Low: 62.

Our Shout Out for this Tuesday morning goes to Paul W. Bryant High School senior Laila Morse, who has signed to play basketball at Wallace Community College-Selma, where she plans to major in engineering. (More)

Tuscaloosa City Schools





The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of 27th Street that left two people injured Monday. (Tuscaloosa Patch) The names of the three people found dead inside a vehicle submerged in Holt floodwaters will not be publicly released after the families have called for privacy as they mourn the loss. (Chelsea Barton, WVUA 23) The Tuscaloosa County Board of Education on Monday interviewed two candidates for the open District 2 board seat, with three more interviews set for Tuesday. (Tuscaloosa Patch) Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit say bullets struck a home and two vehicles in west Tuscaloosa last Thursday night, but no injuries from the incident have been reported. (Stephen Dethrage, Tuscaloosa Thread) O'Charley's Restaurant & Bar has informed customers that it has permanently closed its sole Tuscaloosa location on McFarland Boulevard. (Tuscaloosa Patch)





2022 Breakfast & Biz @ Holiday Inn Express & Suites East (More)

Jackson Chase Release Concert @ Bama Theatre (More)

The Beasley Brothers @ Druid City Music Hall (More)

Virtual Dementia Tour @ Regency Retirement Village of Tuscaloosa (More)

Falcon Family BINGO Night @ Westlawn Middle School (More)

The University of Alabama, the Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) and others in the college basketball community are mourning the death of former player and coach Tommy Suitts. The former UA player and assistant under legendary coach CM Newton would go on to be the head coach at Rice University and Chicago State, before retiring in 2020 after helping resurrect the Bevill State basketball program. He was 74. (More)

Tommy Suitts (far right) passed away over the weekend (Photo courtesy of Paul W. Bryant Museum)

The Tuscaloosa County Commission on Wednesday is set to vote on a $63,972 contribution from District 3 Community Development funds to go toward the overall cost of $121,977 for a new state-of-the-art scoreboard and video system for the Hillcrest High School football program. (Tuscaloosa Patch)

A Tuscaloosa County man has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography with intent to distribute and eight counts of possession of child pornography after a search warrant was carried out at his home in Cottondale. (Tuscaloosa Patch)



Stillman College will host the The Denzel Davis Memorial Health Fair Tuesday, which will offer a number of free health screenings, including blood pressure and blood glucose, as well as tests for sickle cell and HIV/AIDS. (More)

The University of Alabama women's basketball program has signed a pair of transfers to its incoming class: Sarah Ashlee Barker, a 6-foot guard from Georgia, and Ryan Cobbins, a 6-foot guard/forward from North Dakota State. (More)

The 5th Annual Tuscaloosa Heritage Festival will be held at the Dinah Washington Cultural Art Center from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and will feature live music, dancing and various cuisines from different cultures. (Tuscaloosa Patch)



Tuscaloosa County EMA warns that a storm system will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area Wednesday afternoon through the overnight hours. Severe storms along with heavy rainfall is expected. Additionally, windy conditions are expected during the day. (More)

Shelton State Community College’s Terrific Tuesday Concert Series will in April for a series of special performances. The abbreviated series will be held April 5, 12, and 19 at 1:00 p.m. in the Alabama Power Recital Hall on the Martin Campus. (More)

In other SSCC news, the school will recognize high school seniors planning to attend SSCC on May 1 as part of Decision Day 2022. (More)

The Tuscaloosa County Commission is set for its next regular meeting on Wednesday, March 30. Click here for a look at the full agenda. (More)

The City of Tuscaloosa and Mayor Walt Maddox welcomed mayors from Alabama's 10 largest cities for the Alabama's 'Big 10 Mayors' Summit on Monday at the Tuscaloosa River Market. (Tuscaloosa Patch)









This article originally appeared on the Tuscaloosa Patch