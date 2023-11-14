What has TCU and Baylor renamed their historic football rivalry ahead of Saturday’s game?

TCU and Baylor have played in the longest-standing college football rivalry in the state of Texas and their rivalry game now officially has a name.

The Bluebonnet Battle will be the name of TCU and Baylor’s annual football game.

The Bluebonnet symbolizes bravery and sacrifice while also serving as the state flower of Texas. The Bluebonnet can be found on Interstate 35 which connects Fort Worth and Waco.

The winner of this rivalry game will also receive the Bluebonnet Battle trophy, which Baylor alumnus Bryant Stanton created.

The trophy is a battle shield that features both universities’ logos above an outline of the state of Texas with bluebonnets on the side and the year 1899 at the bottom of the shield.

The year 1899 was referenced because that year was the first matchup between the two football programs.

The two teams have met a total of 118 times with TCU leading the all-time series 58–53–7.

The idea to officially name the rivalry and create the trophy was one led by the student governments of both universities. TCU AD Jeremiah Donati praised TCU’s student government for their role in the continuation of this storied rivalry.

“I very much appreciate TCU Student Body President Joe Winick and Vice President Dominic Mendlik for their leadership in making the Bluebonnet Battle a reality,” said Dontai, “We are proud of our association with Baylor as not just members of the Big 12 Conference, but also in sharing a rich football history together. With 118 all-time meetings, we have played Baylor more than any other opponent. It is a great and healthy rivalry as evidenced by being one of just four protected annual games in the new Big 12 scheduling matrix.”

The next page in this rivalry will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium when TCU will play Baylor to see who takes home the Bluebonnet Battle trophy.