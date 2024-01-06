TCU center Sedona Prince out with a hand injury. She averages 21.2 points and 10.6 rebounds a game

TCU forward Sedona Prince shoots next to Baylor forward Madison Bartley during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU center Sedona Prince missed Saturday's game against Oklahoma State with a hand injury that will apparently keep her out multiple games.

In a release before the game, TCU said Prince got hurt in the 23rd-ranked Horned Frogs' loss at sixth-ranked Baylor on Wednesday, which was their first loss of the season. The school offered no other specific details, and said only that Prince is expected to return before the end of the season.

Prince, the 6-foot-7 transfer from Oregon, played all 40 minutes against Baylor and finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds. It was her fourth consecutive double-double and 10th overall this season.

In her first season with TCU, Prince went into this weekend as the only player in the nation averaging 20 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots a game. Her 21.2 points a game were second in the Big 12, behind teammate Madison Conner's 21.6 point, and Prince was also second in the league at 10.6 rebounds per game.

TCU won its first 14 games, the best start in school history, before losing 71-50 at undefeated Baylor. The Bears trailed at halftime for the first time this season in that game that opened their new arena.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball