TCU hopes $1 billion fundraising campaign will expand the university’s reach

TCU capped off its 150 anniversary celebrations Thursday with an announcement the university surpassed its $1 billion fundraising goal.

Over 57,000 individual donors contributed to the “Lead On” campaign, which will go to strengthen the university’s endowment, support student scholarships, and help expand the university through additional faculty and staff.

“Students will get these scholarships because you rich people in this room gave that to them,” Chancelor Victor Boschini quipped to an audience of roughly 1,000 gathered in Schollmaier Arena on Thursday.

He went on to praise the donors who endowed faculty positions, saying it has enabled the university to reinvest funds into programs for the students.

Tiony Duwai Cooper, a Dunbar High School graduate, spoke about how receiving a community scholarship helped her fulfill a lifelong dream of attending TCU ever since attending her first football game at eight years old.

She credited the TCU community for keeping her on track after personal struggles nearly derailed her academic career.

“The vision is to get more people to choose to come to TCU and then be able to provide them the scholarship to do that,” Boschini said. Currently 71% of TCU’s undergraduate population is on some form of financial aid.

“We want to make sure any kid who wants to go to TCU, can come to TCU right now,” Boschini said.