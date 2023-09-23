TCU LB Shad Banks receives start against SMU with Johnny Hodges sidelined with hand injury

TCU is playing without one of it’s top defenders against the SMU Mustangs.

Johnny Hodges is sidelined indefinitely with a hand injury, according to the FS1 television broadcast. Shad Banks received the start in place of Hodges, who is averaging 21 tackles per game.

Hodges, a 2022 Second Team All-Big 12 member and the 2022 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, has been a key member of defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie’s defense.

In the first three games of the 2023 season, Hodges had three tackles for loss and two sacks. His replacement, Banks, has nine total tackles for loss and one sack. In week three against Houston, Hodges tallied four tackles, two tackles for a loss and a sack.

How will TCU respond without one of their top defenders? The 6-foot-2, 240 pound Hodges recorded a team-high 87 tackles during the Frogs’ run to the College Football Playoff.