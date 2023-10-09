TCU quarterback Chandler Morris will be out “for awhile” with MCL injury

TCU quarterback Chandler Morris will be out of the lineup for an extended period of time according to a person familiar with knowledge of the situation.

Morris went down in the third quarter of Saturday’s loss to Iowa State with a MCL injury to his left knee, the same knee Morris injured in the 2022 season opener at Colorado.

That injury kept him out four games and it could be a similar time frame. The source said Morris would be out “for awhile” and it’s unclear if he’ll be able to return to the lineup this season.

Morris reportedly had a MRI on the knee on Monday.

That means redshirt freshman Josh Hoover will get his start against BYU on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Hoover went 11-of-19 for 119 yards and a touchdown and interception when he came in to replace Morris against the Cyclones.

Hoover was a three-star recruit out of Rockwall-Heath where he threw for nearly 10,000 yards in his decorated prep career.

The freshman took a noticeable jump during the spring as he lost weight and became more confident. Now Hoover will get his chance to start with TCU which is battling for a bowl game spot after a second straight conference loss.

TCU enters Saturday’s game riding a two-game losing streak and a 3-3 record.