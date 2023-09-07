TCU student killed in random act of violence honored with vigil
The community is heartbroken, unable to process the loss of Wes Smith, a junior at the university.
The community is heartbroken, unable to process the loss of Wes Smith, a junior at the university.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Be a backyard big shot this fall ... or just look like one!
The impeachment trial this week of a powerful Texas Republican who faces significant evidence of corruption is being fought by two groups in the modern Republican Party who see the loss of political power as an existential threat.
New social app Voiijer wants to do the opposite by connecting nature enthusiasts to the world's wonders, where they can create community, share their adventures, document their discoveries and collaborate with others on expeditions. As you scroll through someone's feed, you may come across content like photos, videos, audio, text notes and even 3D scans for augmented reality (AR) viewing. For example, some popular feeds on the app's home page today include journeys like "Can tech help discover dinosaurs?", which includes photos and videos from a fossil site; "Why is Iceland one of the best Mars analog environments?," which includes text explanations and multimedia documenting an Icelandic expedition; and "Can we find blue vipers in Komodo?" where a user explores Komodo National Park in Indonesia in search of the blue-hued snakes.
International startup founders have limited time, energy, and funds. O-1A visas are now taking one to two months to process (or shorter with premium processing) and can grant founders a three-year stay in the United States, with the possibility of unlimited extensions afterward. Compared to other potential visas for founders, like H-1Bs and L-1As, the equity requirements are less complicated, the process is faster, and there is no lottery process or annual cap to contend with.
The former adult film star reflected on her challenging year, which involved a long stay in the hospital.
This just in: My Chemical Romance has found a new fanbase in Gen Z. The post Michigan teen paints My Chemical Romance-themed parking spot for senior year: ‘Pink MCR is my new aesthetic’ appeared first on In The Know.
“All I’ve ever tried to do is help.”
The Mystics are trying to clinch a playoff spot with just three games left in the regular season.
TikTokers are trying to implement a new morning routine hack. The post Woman shares her ‘morning menu’ hack to be more productive appeared first on In The Know.
Stimulate your scalp with these serums, foams and shampoos.
Post-COVID hair loss can occur in both men and women. How to spot it and fix it, according to experts.
It has been a long time coming, but TikTok says that its first European data center is finally operational -- partially, at least -- with the process of migrating users' data to the new facility now underway. The short-form social video giant announced it was opening a data center in Ireland way back in 2020, noting at the time that it expected to open in the region by early 2022. The company confirmed that while the data migration has now begun, it likely won't be complete until Q4 2024, by which point the company should in fact have two (previously announced) additional data centers in operation -- a second one in Ireland, plus another in Norway, which will apparently run entirely on renewable energy.
There's no shortage of chatbot services trying to earn a place in the myriad channels on Discord and Slack. California-based Gleen, founded by Microsoft and LinkedIn veterans, is offering its enterprise-grade chatbot to the most demanding segment of the market -- technical communities, like a blockchain infrastructure channel on Discord, and it has raised some fresh funding to work on the product. The narrow focus is a good start as it pushes Gleen to solve the most urgent issue in large language models today: hallucination.
No. 9 Clemson opened up the 2023 season in disastrous fashion.
Tens of thousands of Burning Man festivalgoers got mired in mud far from civilization. A death is under investigation. Here's how the chaos unfolded.
Jones, a former player, is a member of Kirby Smart's coaching staff. He was arrested on reckless driving and speeding charges late Friday.
It has been 25 years since Diddy threw the first White Party in the Hamptons, an event that brought together an unmatched collection of A-listers for a culture-defining event.
“I just wanted to make the moment special for him.”
It’s the final season of Pac-12 football as we’ve long known it, and the conference started off the year in fine fashion.