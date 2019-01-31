TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

TD Ameritrade (AMTD) closed the most recent trading day at $55.95, moving +1.18% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.86%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online brokerage had gained 12.47% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 9.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.11% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AMTD as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 22, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.95, up 30.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.48 billion, up 4.41% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.03 per share and revenue of $5.92 billion, which would represent changes of +20.66% and +8.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMTD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.13% higher. AMTD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, AMTD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.72. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.71.

Investors should also note that AMTD has a PEG ratio of 0.83 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. AMTD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



