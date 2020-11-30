Webinar - SCIP Registration and Data Refinement

Meeting the SCIP deadline and plan for year two

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - On December 9 2020, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will present on the key items of completing your SCIP database registration and planning for your 2021 SCIP work. The principle requirement by January 5 2021 is to ensure your products containing SVHCs, their SVHC containing components, and the SVHCs contained are registered in the SCIP database. There are lots of differences of opinions out there. This webinar will focus on a practical plan involving being compliant on time and then looking to 2021 for refining of data as more guidance and standard practices appear.

The main requirement of the Substances of Concern In Products (SCIP) database is to register your products and components with Substances of Very High Concern (SVHC). However there is much debate in the industry and amongst regulators on what those declarations should look like. No one has ever done SCIP before.

This webinar will cover product grouping, SCIP numbers, submission updating, and handling change in year two. Claigan's webinar will be focused on the practical with a core theme of making sure you are compliant and can sell by January 5 2021, while planning for refinement and improvement in year 2.

The main topics to be covered in this webinar are -

Product grouping

Declaration structure

Worst Case Scenario rules

Component grouping and templates

Exporting your SCIP numbers

Simplified SCIP notification

Balancing compliance deadlines with data gaps

Being compliant for January 5 with a view of refining the declarations as more guidance and standard emerge

Due to the interest in these topics, two (2) webinars will be held on December 9 to accommodate a larger audience.

Webinars - SCIP File Registration

Date: 9 December 2020

Time: 10am and 2pm EST

Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A

To Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/4168672304135702542 or on Claigan Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

Register now or send an e-mail to webinar@claigan.com. For more information on Claigan Environmental's restricted materials services - see Claigan's services at www.claigan.com

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is a leading provider of regulatory consulting and ISO 17025 accredited laboratory testing for restricted materials legislation. Claigan analyzes and tests hundreds of products a year for restricted materials compliance. Claigan is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility. At Claigan, we believe in 'More Results. Less Journey.'

