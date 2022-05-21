TD Bank robbery suspect arrested in downtown Providence after fleeing on bus

PROVIDENCE — Police arrested a man on Saturday suspected of a bank robbery downtown.

The scene unfolded at 1 p.m. when the 59-year-old allegedly walked into a TD Bank on Westminster Street near Kennedy Plaza and passed the clerk a note. Police declined to say what was written.

Police said the suspect, who is from Providence, was then given an undisclosed sum of money that contained a tracking device.

"They have special packages that, should this happen, they give the would-be robber, and we’re able to track that currency because it contains a GPS," Providence police Cmdr. Thomas Verdi said.

As he took off with the cash, the suspect jumped onto a RIPTA bus that was eventually stopped near the Providence Place mall at Francis Street, where he was apprehended without incident.

Police are continuing to investigate.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: TD Bank robbery suspect arrested in downtown Providence