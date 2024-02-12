Here is the TD pass from Patrick Mahomes to Mecole Hardman that won Super Bowl LVIII
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Chiefs are the first team in NFL history to get a comeback win in overtime of the Super Bowl.
The San Francisco 49ers won the toss and drove deep into Chiefs territory for a field goal that gave them a lead in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.
The Chiefs answered with a 75-yard drive in 13 plays that was capped with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to wide receiver Mecole Hardman for a 25-22 walkoff win.
Here is the TD that clinched back-to-back Super Bowl champions for the Chiefs.
Mecole Hardman: Super Bowl Legend
pic.twitter.com/gNZAC363FU
— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) February 12, 2024
THE MOMENT WE WON #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/NF53ccZbOh
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 12, 2024