Here is the TD pass from Patrick Mahomes to Mecole Hardman that won Super Bowl LVIII

The Chiefs are the first team in NFL history to get a comeback win in overtime of the Super Bowl.

The San Francisco 49ers won the toss and drove deep into Chiefs territory for a field goal that gave them a lead in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.

The Chiefs answered with a 75-yard drive in 13 plays that was capped with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to wide receiver Mecole Hardman for a 25-22 walkoff win.

Here is the TD that clinched back-to-back Super Bowl champions for the Chiefs.

