TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase TD SYNNEX's shares before the 14th of October in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.20 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.80 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that TD SYNNEX has a trailing yield of 0.8% on the current share price of $105.3. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether TD SYNNEX's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether TD SYNNEX can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. TD SYNNEX has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 5.2% of its income after tax. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 6.9% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that TD SYNNEX's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at TD SYNNEX, with earnings per share up 3.3% on average over the last five years. TD SYNNEX is retaining more than three-quarters of its earnings and has a history of generating some growth in earnings. We think this is a reasonable combination.

We'd also point out that TD SYNNEX issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. TD SYNNEX has delivered an average of 6.9% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past seven years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy TD SYNNEX for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and TD SYNNEX is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but TD SYNNEX is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

In light of that, while TD SYNNEX has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for TD SYNNEX and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

