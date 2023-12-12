TDEC awards Jackson more than $1 million for parks renovation

Mayor Scott Conger, PARTAS Consultant Andy Baker, Park Operations Manager Christi David, and Jackson Recreation & Parks Director Tony Black hold a $1,083,012 check from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation on December 12, 2023.

In its concerted effort to improve parks across the city, and overall quality of life for the community, Jackson was presented with a $1,083,012 grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation on Tuesday morning.

Provided through the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF), the grant will cover the cost of individualized improvements for five parks including ADA-compliant walking trails and parking enhancements.

"This is really going to be an impetus for us to revitalize all of our parks and many areas and upgrade those amenities and I'm very grateful and thankful that we did receive this grant," said Director of Recreation and Parks Tony Black.

In addition to Ford's Blue Oval City mega site in Stanton and on the tail end of last week's announcement that Jackson-Madison County will host the State Games of Tennessee in 2025, Jackson Mayor Scott Conger added that improving parks to prepare for those making their way to Jackson is crucial.

"As we look at going forward in the next several years of the demographic cliff and what we look at with Blue Oval [City] down the road, the industry coming in, we are competing for people," he said. "How do you compete for people? You provide opportunities for them to enjoy quality of life aspects."

How will the money be used?

Jackson has approximately 900 acres of designated land for recreation, including 18 parks, two dog parks, eight facilities, and one golf course.

As a requirement of the grant, a public forum was held on April 11 at City Hall where residents could provide feedback and ask questions about project proposals.

An attendee speaks with Parks Operation Manager Christi David speaks after the end of her proposal presentation during the Jackson Recreation and Parks Public Forums inside Jackson City Hall on Tuesday, Apr. 11, 2023.

During the forum, Park Operations Manager Christi David explained that the grant mandated a 50% match from the city, provided through American Rescue Plan Act funds, capital funds, and land match.

She noted that though 11 renovation projects were proposed, TDEC's prioritization of increasing ADA accessibility led to their approval of the following five:

Shirlene Mercer Park: walking trails to be resurfaced and the addition of restrooms

Windy City Road: a new playground and park including a pavilion, parking lot, restrooms, and walking trail

Wallace Road Park: the addition of a parking lot

Stella Duncan Park: the addition of restrooms

40 Match Point Drive: a new, state-of-the-art skate park

Per a timeline proposed by the state, the projects must be completed within three years.

"We hope to be under contract in February and starting these projects in summer," David said.

Audience attendees watch as Parks Operation Manager Christi David introduces a list of proposals during the Jackson Recreation and Parks Public Forums inside Jackson City Hall on Tuesday, Apr. 11, 2023.

A highly competitive process

TDEC Parks and Recreation Technical Advisory Service consultant Andy Baker shared that the grant process is both intensive and highly competitive.

Baker was part of the team responsible for reviewing the more than 30 grant applications submitted from across the state, detailing that "Jackson's was fantastic."

"Jackson is just growing so much and it's the hub city of this area and so many other cities around here come to Jackson to recreate and get out," Baker said. "The broad project spectrum that they had was really what caught our attention."

With an emphasis on ADA compliance as it graded applications, Baker says Jackson's proposal to improve ADA accessibility is ultimately what earned them the grant.

