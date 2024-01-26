TDEM provides updates on state flood response

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) provided an update on the state’s response to rainfall and flooding that has hit Central, East and Southeast Texas.

Additionally, TDEM said Texans should report property damage online, which is voluntary, the agency said in a news release. Texans can report that damage via the iSTAT tool. However, this “does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.”

More than 800 state responders, as well as more than 300 boat assets remained available as of Thursday, according to TDEM.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) continues to have multiple state responders standing by as rainfall and flood hit Texas this week | Courtesy TDEM

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) continues to have multiple state responders standing by as rainfall and flood hit Texas this week | Courtesy TDEM

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) continues to have multiple state responders standing by as rainfall and flood hit Texas this week | Courtesy TDEM

“As multiple regions of Texas experience severe flooding, we thank the responders working tirelessly around the clock to protect Texans throughout this weather event,” said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd in the release.

Following more than a foot of rainfall this week in Fayette County, a change in the weather pattern is slowly beginning in Central Texas. The change will lead to sunny skies and comfortable temperatures for weekend plans.

Change in the weather pattern begins

One final weak storm system traverses Texas on Friday, leading to cloudy skies locally with patchy fog and a few light rain showers. Rain is expected to remain isolated in nature, and very light overall.

Texans can remain prepared by monitoring local weather reports, following instructions from local officials and by accessing flood safety information on the Texas Ready website.

The state responders available as of Thursday are:

Texas Division of Emergency Management: Texas State Emergency Operations Center remains at Level II (Escalated Response) to support requests for assistance from local officials, field staff continue working alongside local officials to meet resource needs.

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Texas Task Force 2): 130 responders and 30 boats are deployed to assist local responders with vehicle searches and evacuations.

T exas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery (DAR) Agents and AgriLife Extension County Agents are engaged supporting local officials as well as farmers and ranchers in impacted areas to ensure livestock and agricultural needs are being met. Farmers and ranchers with any needs are encouraged to contact local AgriLife Extension office.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Over 285 Game Wardens and over 275 watercraft remain available across the impacted areas to assist with rescue efforts led by local responders.

Texas National Guard: 50 personnel, 15 high profile vehicles, and three helicopters are mobilized to support local response efforts.

Texas Department of Public Safety: Over 350 Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, over 10 Tactical Marine Unit watercraft, and three aircraft are available to aid with any search and rescue needs.

Texas Department of Transportation: High profile vehicles remain available. Personnel continue to monitor roadways and inspect bridges and culverts throughout affected communities. TxDOT continues to remind Texans to never drive through flooded roadways, and to visit DriveTexas.org for the latest road conditions.

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Staff are monitoring dams as well as air/water/wastewater systems, and tracking over 30 boil water notices stemming from last week’s winter weather. Over 100 boil water notices issued during last week’s winter weather have been rescinded.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.