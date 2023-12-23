TDEM readies state emergency response resources ahead of heavy holiday rainfall

Dec. 22—AUSTIN — At the direction of Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Division of Emergency Management has readied state emergency response resources ahead of thunderstorms with heavy rainfall expected to move across Texas over the holiday weekend.

"With many Texans traveling to visit loved ones this holiday weekend, drivers are urged to exercise caution on roadways and monitor local weather forecast information to ensure safe arrival at their destinations and provide for a happy holiday," said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. "I thank all first responders who are working through the holiday weekend to protect our communities across the state."

According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms sweeping across the state over the weekend could bring heavy rainfall and flash flooding. Additionally, some areas of West Texas may see hail impacts.

At the direction of Governor Abbott, TDEM has placed the following state emergency response resources on standby to support severe weather response operations if needed:

—Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Swiftwater Boat Squads

—Texas A&M Forest Service: Incident Management Teams

—Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens and Boat Squads

—Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel and equipment to assist with traffic control and road closures

—Texas Department of Public Safety: Tactical Marine Unit and Texas Highway Patrol Troopers

—Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

—Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents

—Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordinating with utility providers in the threat area

Texans are urged to prepare for impacts from the wet weather by enacting safety measures including making an emergency plan and following instructions of local officials.

Texans planning to travel over the holidays are urged to be cautious on roadways as roads may be slick from excessive water. Be extremely careful of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas. Never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, turn around don't drown.

Texans can check road conditions at DriveTexas.org.

