TDH reports first pediatric flu death in Tennessee this season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pediatric influenza death has been reported in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

TDH said the death was reported during the week of Dec. 17 during an influenza outbreak in Nashville/Davidson County.

Middle Tennessee hospitals seeing spike in RSV, flu, COVID cases

No other information was released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

